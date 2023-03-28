Ascension Parish household hazardous materials collection day set for April 1

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government will accept household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales.

“This event has become one of the more useful services to the parish. We have seen the turnout grow time and time again. Get the word out. Let your neighbors know this is a great opportunity to properly and responsibly dispose of those hazardous items. We would much rather you bring them here than litter our beautiful parish,” Parish President Clint Cointment said.

Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint.

Not accepted are items such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic.

A complete list can be seen on the attached flier, published on the parish website and Facebook page.

The event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper identification, including residential street address.

For more information, call the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.