R. Rayborn School celebrates Black History Month

Staff Report

On Feb. 28, as a way of teaching students about African American history, the students in PreK3 through fifth grade at R. Rayborn School performed a flag drill displaying the colors of the African-American flag to honor those who have impacted not just the country but the world with their activism and achievements. The title of the program was “Remembering Our Past, Honoring Our Present and Inspiring Our Future.”

The students also performed a skit highlighting their understanding of a month-long observance of Black History. The students were able to communicate their understanding of Black history and the many contributions that were made to our country.

This event was attended by many local officials, educators, family and friends. After the program our guest and students feasted on many delicacies of the African American culture. The school principal is Mrs. Eartha Rayborn.­­­