Ascension Parish voters approve three school system renewals

Ascension Parish voters overwhelmingly approved three property tax renewals March 25.

Renewal of 21 mills dedicated to employee salaries, generates $36 million of the general budget

The dedicated funds help to pay the salaries of the district's 3,500 employees. All dollars collected go to the district's teachers, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, and other staff who provide needed services to students.

The proposition passed with 5,876 votes (80.5 percent) to 1,422 (19.4 percent).

Renewal of 8 mills dedicated to classroom and safety technology, generates $13 million of general budget

The district provides students at all grade levels with a laptop computer, enabling them to engage in new learning opportunities.

The proposition passed with 5,888 (80.5 percent) to 1,419 (19.4 percent).

Renewal of 4 mills dedicated to school facilities, generates $6 million of the general budget

These dedicated dollars are essential to managing the district's day-to-day maintenance and building improvement needs of over 4 million square feet.

The proposition passed with 5,894 (80.7 percent) to 1,402 (19.2 percent).

