Hidden Bayou RV Resort proposed in Gonzales

An open house was held for a proposed resort planned for West Edenborne Parkway, near the River Parishes Community College campus and the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The proposed Hidden Bayou RV Resort site would include 150 camping spots, cabins, air-conditioned tents, a lazy river and community center.

Dustin Clouatre, Steve Rabalais and Ken Sullivan are investing in the luxury destination. Clouatre said resorts of the type have been springing up all over the country.

"It's amazing that we don't have one here yet," he said.

The park would not be for extended stays, instead more focused on fun for families, he confirmed.

Clouatre said the proposed location will be in a wooded area off West Edenborne Parkway, east of the soccer fields at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The area is on the Louisiana Regional Airport side.

He added that the project would have a minimal impact on the area and not disturb any wetlands.

"We're investing in the community," said Clouatre, who owns TR Waste Solutions and Mera Salon and Spa Suites.

A Vimeo video posted by Quality Engineering shows the details of the plans.

The next step of the proposed project is to go to Ascension Parish planning and zoning.

