Neighbors Way winners announced at St. John and St. Theresa

Staff Report

For the past several years, St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle, in conjunction with Neighbors Federal Credit Union, have presented the Neighbors Way Award to eighth-grade students and staff members who best exemplify the ideals of “integrity, respect, trust, stability, community involvement, honesty, empathy, ethical behavior and fairness.”

Eighth-grade winners are Ken Rome and Alyse Daigle. Chelsea Landaiche was chosen as the faculty/staff recipient for St. John Primary, and Sarah Rodrigue was chosen as the faculty/staff recipient of St. Theresa Middle. Kimberly Chapman, representative from NFCU, presented the awards to this year’s recipients.

Award recipients are selected based on nominations by their peers.

St. John and St. Joseph are pleased to participate in this program and thank the NFCU for its effort to honor those who go the “extra mile to make a difference and demonstrate a true concern for their community.”

Congratulations to our 2023 Neighbors Way Award Winners. We are blessed to have you as a part of our school community!