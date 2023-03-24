Death penalty trial for man accused of killing state trooper, relative delayed to 2024

Staff Report

A delay has been reported in the death penalty trial of a Livingston Parish man accused of killing a Louisiana State Police Trooper and a Prairieville woman related by marriage in Ascension Parish.

The Advocate reports the trial for 32-year-old Matthew Mire has been pushed to the spring of 2024.

The Baton Rouge newspaper reported the defendant's request was granted to continue the trial to next spring, from April 8 to May 10.

Mire has been accused of ambushing and shooting Trooper Adam Gaubert at a bank along Airline Highway in Prairieville Oct. 9, 2021.

He has been suspected of then killing 37-year-old Pamela Adair and shooting her partner at their residence. Previously in the day, he reportedly shot two others in Livingston Parish and stole a truck.

A day-long manhunt was conducted in the three parishes - Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge - before the suspect was captured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched throughout the day for Mire near Hoo Shoo Too Road.