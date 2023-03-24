LOCAL

Death penalty trial for man accused of killing state trooper, relative delayed to 2024

Staff Report
Pamela Adair and Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert were fatally shot Oct. 9, 2021 in Ascension Parish.

A delay has been reported in the death penalty trial of a Livingston Parish man accused of killing a Louisiana State Police Trooper and a Prairieville woman related by marriage in Ascension Parish.

The Advocate reports the trial for 32-year-old Matthew Mire has been pushed to the spring of 2024.

The Baton Rouge newspaper reported the defendant's request was granted to continue the trial to next spring, from April 8 to May 10.

Mire has been accused of ambushing and shooting Trooper Adam Gaubert at a bank along Airline Highway in Prairieville Oct. 9, 2021.

He has been suspected of then killing 37-year-old Pamela Adair and shooting her partner at their residence. Previously in the day, he reportedly shot two others in Livingston Parish and stole a truck.

A day-long manhunt was conducted in the three parishes - Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge - before the suspect was captured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched throughout the day for Mire near Hoo Shoo Too Road.