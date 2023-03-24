Baton Rouge man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single vehicle crash near Hwy. 429 and Boudreaux Road in Ascension Parish shortly before midnight March 23.

The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Kelvin Ortega of Baton Rouge, according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ortega was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic sedan headed north at a high rate of speed on Boudreaux Road, police said. For reasons under investigation, Ortega disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 429 and impacted the opposing side of a canal.

Ortega was unrestrained and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, troopers said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Ortega and will be submitted for analysis. Impairment is suspected, while this crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists to always make safe choices while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always follow traffic laws and ensure that every occupant is properly restrained. Not all crashes are survivable, but taking simple precautions such as the aforementioned can often be the difference between life and death.