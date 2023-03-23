Scam alert: Sheriff's Office will never request payment over phone

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office released a warning to alert the public about individuals impersonating deputies to request cash and electronic transfer of cash payments for arrest.

According to the announcement, the agency will never contact a citizen and request any form or cash payment, such as GreenDot, CashApp, Venmo, or PayPal, over the phone for arrests, subpoenas, warrants or tickets.

To contact an APSO office, the main phone number is (225) 621-8300.