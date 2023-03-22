Ascension Parish's 2023 Trash Bash scheduled for April 22

Staff Report

Ascension Parish will host its annual Trash Bash event as part of Keep Louisiana Beautiful Week from 8 a.m. to noon April 22.

The event is designed to bring together the community to help clean up and beautify the parish. During the event, volunteers will have the opportunity to get involved in a variety of activities, such as picking up trash and debris, planting trees and flowers, and helping with local conservation efforts. The Trash Bash is an important way to come together and make a positive impact on the environment.

“Our parish boasts natural beauty, and it is imperative that we are good stewards of our home. Events like the Trash Bash are vital in not only beautifying our areas but also to bring awareness to how we must take measures to maintain this best place to live,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said.

The areas and locations to meet are:

Veteran’s Park – Gonzales (S. Irma Blvd.)

Hwy. 1 – Donaldsonville (2171 D. Thibaut Dr.)

Edenborne Pkwy. – Gonzales (9039 S. St. Landry Ave.)

Parker Rd. – Prairieville (17002 Hwy. 929)

There will be free t-shirts and jambalaya for volunteers.

For updates and links to volunteer, visit the Keep Ascension Beautiful Facebook page.