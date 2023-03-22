Gonzales teenager reportedly accused of stabbing uncle multiple times

Staff Report

A teenager reportedly has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing his uncle in the neck three times in Gonzales.

According to Baton Rouge area news reports, the Gonzales Police Department announced the suspect is 16 years old and his uncle is 40 years old.

The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing occurred in the 1700 block of West Highway 30, according to the reports.