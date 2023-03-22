Family Adventures to Health event set for March 25 in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health in the Capital Area will host Family Adventures to Health March 25 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at 708 S. Irma Blvd.

The day of events will start with a fun run/walk with registration at 7 a.m. The run/walk begins at 8 a.m. at the Civic Center and ends at the Ascension Parish Library. This is not a timed race. Water and healthy snacks will be provided to all participants.

Participants must register to participate in the run/walk by visiting https://ldh.la.gov/FamilyRunWalk.

The health fair will follow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 40 vendors. Attendees will have access to vaccinations, HIV testing, nutritional boxes, health screenings with a nurse consultation and more. Educational health and wellness seminars will also take place throughout the event.

“Family Adventures to Health is designed to engage, assist, and provide insight and resources that will enhance the overall wellness of our community. The focus is for families to feel empowered to take care of decisions affecting their health,” said OPH Health Disparities Social Worker Keshia Roberson, coordinator of the event.

Co-sponsors for the event include Ascension Parish Library and the Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ldh.la.gov/FamilyAdventuresToHealth or contact OPH Region 2 Communications Coordinator Keisha Lacour at 225-328-8831.