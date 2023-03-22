23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for March 6-10

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of March 6-10.

Ascension Parish:

Brian Carr, 812 Railroad Ave. Donaldsonville, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Sean Youngblood, 9170 Ester Lane Convent, LA., age 52, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Rodney Carlson JR., 35080 Little Creek Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Byron Guillory, 37113 White Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Purse Snatching, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Dustin Trosclair, Covington, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Illegal Carrying of Weapons (3 counts), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things (3 counts), Theft Over $5,000, but Less than $25,000, and Exploitation of the Infirmed. The defendant was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Chelcie Alford, 15272 Palmetto Lane Prairieville, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

JaDarrius Allen, 10556 Clearview Ave Baton Rouge, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Organized Retail Theft $1,000 to $5,000, Possession of Marijuana, and Theft Valued Less Than $1,000. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Nicholas Edwards, 11117 Johnnie Mae Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Isaac Hidalgo, 17036 Blue Ridge Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts), Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Obstruction of Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Violation of Controlled Dangerous Substance Law, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Leonard Wyatt, 18084 Manchac Place Prairieville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Michael Glover, 11314 W Main St. Gonzales, LA., age 60, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Devontrae Bennett, 41428 Pappy Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Marijuana (2 counts), Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Gerald Cooks, 15376 Roy Rogers Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Freeman Johnson, 4556 Walter Hill Rd. Darrow, LA., age 48, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Aldore Landry, 1205 Cybean Rd. Donaldsonville, LA., age 59, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Armand Madison, 3336 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Blayne McCorkel, 28430 Heritage Dr. Denham Springs, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Patrick Weaver, 3323 Morrice Duncan Dr. New Orleans, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Chad Guillot, 148 Ormond Village Destrehan, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Cruelty to Juveniles, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Ryan Malain, 10389 Mary’s Ln. St. Amant, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Arson with Intent to Defraud, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Erica Mastrangelo, 45214 Teddy Babin Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Charles Richard, 115 Pugh St. Paincourtville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 16 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Maison Rivere, 1615 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Calvin LeBlanc, 201 Heriard St. Plattenville, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Forgery (3 counts), and Bank Fraud (3 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 8 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 7 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Shan Perera, Grand Prairie, TX., age 48, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Shontun Joseph, 15155 Hwy 44 Gonzales, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Clement Fabre, Morgan City, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender for a period of 15 years.

Hilary Rivere, 1473 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA., age 58, pled guilty to Terrorizing and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Cohner Gray, 221 Hwy 998 Belle Rose, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Ramone Rondeno, 3303 Hwy 1 S Donaldsonville, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Wade Coleman, 33650 Bowie St. White Castle, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Raekwon Skinner, 182 Peterville Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Steffan Miller, 32900 Bowie St. White Castle, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Cory Gros, 44400 Melancon St. Sorrento, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Heath Aucoin, 313 Jefferson St. Napoleonville, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Theft and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Mark Broussard, 272 Vivian St. Morgan City, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kyren Smith, 125 Mobile Estates Gray, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Lowell Augillard, 9226 Central Project St. Convent, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Monetary Instrument Abuse. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Chason Riley, 2438 Lionel Washington St. Lutcher, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Ashley LeBlanc, 15280 Holton Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Jermaine Lewis, 2400 Louisiana Ave. Lutcher, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 5 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 5 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Madeline Jasmine.