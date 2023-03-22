23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for February

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the month of February.

Ascension Parish:

Caige Poche, 44355 Braud St. Sorrento, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Kelsey Moorehead, 11131 Irene Deslatte Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Scott Nelson, 15056 Braud Rd. Sorrento, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Courtney James, 1210 Bryant St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Brad Cavalier, 404 W Third St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Bryan Robillard, 3578 Pipestone Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Brandi Martin, 17166 Trinidad Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Steffan Tyler, 2576 N King Ave. Lutcher, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Stephanie Weaver, 10928 Locust St. Aurora, IN., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kristen Rodriguez, 18146 Little Prairie Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Aquendes Desire, 12315 Cleo Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 48, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (6 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance ( 2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Deniece Noyes, 42553 Hwy 42 Prairieville, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Axel Frutus, 9989 Burbak Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Rhonda Dauzat, 10239 T Boy Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Cary Boudreaux, 44163 LA 429 St. Amant, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Joseph Jackson, 8343 John LeBlanc Blvd Sorrento, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Nicholas Voss, 23727 Shadow Creek Ct. Katy, TX., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Randall Hodges, 43449 Elmo Cannon Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced t 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Anthony Shampine, 48181 Sam Martin Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Ryan Barras, 9914 Sonny Hebert Rd. Maurice, LA., age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Chelsea Lopez, 709 S Pleasant Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon.

Deadriane Carmouche 4154 Hollywood St. Baton Rouge, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with and Firearm and Obstruction of Justice. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 3 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Brandon Davis, 196 Freetown Ln. Belle Rose, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault (2 counts) and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Madeline Jasmine.

Assumption Parish:

Jordi Boudreaux, Franklin, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Scarlet Welty, 121 Carmen Dr. Avondale, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Guy Mabile, 119 Verret St. Pierre Part, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Eugene Nelson JR., 111 Grant Loop Paincourtville, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Attempted Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Awan Lewis, 128 LL Court Edgard, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (3 counts) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. The defendant was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Rashaun Augillard Sr., 21294 Judge Becnel St. Vacherie, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery 2 nd Offense and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

Angela Bourgeois, LaPlace, LA., age 49, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Lance Rodrigue, 106 Kathy St. LaPlace, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Theft of Livestock. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Laurie Boynton, Paulina, LA., age 60, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Myran Charles, 3819 Longview Rd. Paulina, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.