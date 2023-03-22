District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program graduates 13 defendants

Staff Report

The District Attorney's Office announced the graduation of 13 adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District's Narcotics Diversion Program during the last month.

The defendants were recognized for their successful completion of the program, which was started in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction, according to a news release.

The program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over the cases is Judge Tess Stromberg.

During the course of the program, offenders are required to maintain sobriety, steady employment, and follow rigorous guidelines implemented on a case-by-case basis to provide the needs of each offender.