Ordinance introduced to allow golf carts in Gonzales TND, PUD neighborhoods

During the March 20 Gonzales City Council meeting, an ordinance was introduced to allow the operation of golf carts in traditional neighborhood developments and planned unit developments.

A public hearing and final vote on the amendment to the Code of Ordinances for traffic and motor vehicles will be taken at the council meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. April 10.

In another matter, the council introduced an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances in regard to the sale of kratom.

The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18, 2022, meeting.

A public hearing and final vote will be taken during the April 10 meeting.

Also during the meeting, the council approved a special event permit request for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to hold the Law Enforcement Torch Run from 9 a.m. to noon April 21. It is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Another special event approved was the Exceptional Kidz Youth Program's Annual 5K Color Run from 10 a.m. to noon April 2 along Irma Blvd.

Council members also approved a special permit request for the Exceptional Kidz Youth Program's "Egg-Stravaganza" from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 1.

