CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Eats and Beats Fest set for March 25

The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department inaugural Eats and Beats Fest will be from 10 a.m. to midnight March 25 at the VFW Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales.

The event will include live music, food, spirits, a jambalaya cookoff, and activities for children.

The Dustin Lee Guedry Band will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. and Parish County Line will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The schedule will be:

Kids' activities (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Cook-off setup (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Cook’s meeting (12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.)

Cook-off starts-fires on (1 p.m.)

Cook-off ends-fires out (4 p.m.)

Cook-off submission for judging (4 p.m.-4:15 p.m.)

Roland Doucet (4 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Dustin Lee Guedry Band (5 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Cook-off awards (6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

Dustin Lee Guedry Band (6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.)

DJ Music (8 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Parish County Line (9 p.m.-12 a.m.)

Admission is $10. The event is a fundraiser to outfit and equip the new service unit.

Pet vaccination event set for March 26

Cara’s House will provide free vaccinations March 26 for Ascension Parish and surrounding area pets.

Through this national effort, Cara’s House aims to vaccinate 300 pets at the event. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Athletes In Motion at 15074 Airline Highway in Prairieville.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national initiative.

Senior Sock Hop set for March 31

The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 at the Ascension Gym, 9039 South St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and entertainment will be provided by Mike Broussard and Night Train.

TR Waste Solutions is the sponsor.

Hazardous collection day set for April 1

The Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

The event is for Ascension Parish residents only (must have valid identification).

For more information, call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.

Donaldsonville live music events set

The Donaldsonville Downtown Live at Crescent Park event schedule has been announced for 2023.

Weather permitting, the events include:

April 1 - 225 Band (6-9 p.m.)

May 6 - Artemis (6-9 p.m.)

June 3 - Don Rich and the Don Rich Band (6-9 p.m.)

July 3 - Da Mellow Band (7-10 p.m.)

Lawn chairs, food, and beverages (no glass containers) can be brought to the park.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.