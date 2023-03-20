Gonzales Piccadilly set to permanently close March 28

Staff Report

The Gonzales location of Piccadilly cafeteria will close permanently March 28.

An employee shared a notice confirming the restaurant's closure.

The cafeteria at 511 N. Airline Hwy., Gonzales is the only Piccadilly location in Ascension Parish.

The nearest locations are in Baton Rouge at 5474 Essen and 3332 Sherwood Forest Blvd.

