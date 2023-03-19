Super Bowl champion welcomed home in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Prairieville native and Dutchtown High School graduate Justin Reid waved from the top of a fire truck during a parade celebrating his Super Bowl win last month with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL starting safety returned home to Ascension Parish as a champion for the first time since his team topped the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Accompanied by his parents, sibling, and family members, the celebration continued at the school's football stadium the morning of March 18.

Former Dutchtown coach Benny Saia said Reid had to be convinced to join the football team in high school, as he had been leaning more toward soccer at the time.

After finding success on the football field, Reid went on to attend Stanford University in California.

He was selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, initially playing for the Houston Texans.

Reid is also the founder and president of the J. Reid Indeed foundation. The organization, founded last year, serves children and families in the Louisiana, Kansas City, and Houston communities focusing on nutrition, technology and athletics.

