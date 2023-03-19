Ascension Public Schools students encourage peers to have safe prom

Staff Report

High school students in Ascension Parish are taking part in a public safety campaign aimed at encouraging their fellow juniors and seniors to make smart decisions and enjoy this prom season.

Ascension Parish’s Student Services Office is managing the campaign, and the effort is supported by Capital Area Human Services and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Students from St. Amant High, Dutchtown High, East Ascension High, and Donaldsonville High schools are featured in a series of videos where they speak out to say, “Don’t Let One Bad Decision Decide Your Future.”

The students also stress: “Don’t drink and drive, avoid drugs and respect the boundaries of those you’re with.”

At the same time, the district is posting reminders on banners and school computers at the four parish high schools, as well as providing local tuxedo and flower vendors with stickers and requiring students to wear wristbands the night of their prom that have the message to not make bad decisions.

East Ascension High School's' prom was March 18; Dutchtown High School’s prom is March 25; and the proms for St. Amant High School and Donaldsonville High School are April 1.

“There is no stronger voice to speak words of caution to our youth than their peers,” Ascension Public Schools spokesperson Jackie Tisdell said. “We want our students to hear from their friends that prom season should be a happy time, a time to have fun, but not a time to make reckless and harmful decisions.”

Visit www.youtube.com/c/AscensionPublicSchools to view school-specific video messages.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.