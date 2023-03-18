Registration dates announced for kindergarten, online pre-K applications

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced online pre-kindergarten applications, and in-person kindergarten registration will open for the 2023-24 school year in mid-March.

Kindergarten registration will begin on March 27 at school sites and online applications for pre-kindergarten programs are now being accepted.PRE-KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATIONWHAT: Online Pre-Kindergarten Registration for the 2023-24 school year (online only)WHEN: Now until May 15WHERE: https://www.ascensionearlychildhood.org/admissionsELIGIBILITY: Those applying for Pre-K must be four years of age by Sept. 30, 2023, and those applying for Head Start must be three years of age by Sept 30, 2023.

Families looking to register in Ascension's publicly-funded early childhood programs including Head Start, public school Pre-K, and community-based Type 3 Early Learning Centers must apply online and upload all required documents in order to be considered for eligibility. Parents may also apply for publicly-funded birth to age 4 seats located in community-based early learning centers through the same application portal. Early Childhood seats are publicly funded and are dependent upon available federal and state funding, which limits open availability in each program. The completion of an application does not guarantee placement. Students are not accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATIONWHAT: Kindergarten Registration for the 2023-24 school yearWHEN: March 27 - March 31 (see specific dates for each school)9 a.m. - 12 p.m., March 27:Galvez PrimaryLakeside PrimaryLake Elementary9 a.m. - 12 p.m., March 28:G.W. Carver PrimaryGonzales PrimaryPecan Grove Primary9 a.m. - 12 p.m., March 29:Donaldsonville PrimarySorrento PrimarySt. Amant Primary9 a.m. - 12 p.m., March 30:Prairieville PrimaryOak Grove PrimaryBluff Ridge PrimarySpanish Lake PrimaryBullion Primary9 a.m. - 12 p.m., March 31:Central PrimaryDuplessis PrimaryDutchtown PrimarySugar Mill PrimaryELIGIBILITY: Children entering Kindergarten should be five years of age by Sept. 30, 2023. Parents or guardians must present the following documents to the school for enrollment:*Child's birth certificate,*Up-to-date immunization/shot records (signed and dated by the doctor), and*Proof of residence (ex: gas or electric bill showing service address)MANDATORY KINDERGARTEN ENROLLMENTLouisiana Law, Act 386, requires that prior to a child entering first grade in a Louisiana public school, they have attended a full-day kindergarten program (or passed an academic readiness screening). The law requires the following:*must be a full-day program,*must attend for a full school year,*can be a public or non-public kindergarten, and*must have passed a readiness screening administered by a public school.This means that five-year-olds are mandated to attend kindergarten. A parent can defer kindergarten for one year if one of the following is true:*the child has not had their fifth birthday prior to the first day of school, or*the child is enrolled in a pre-k program.For more information about the Ascension Early Childhood Ready Start Network and eligibility process, visit www.ascensionearlychildhood.org. For more information about kindergarten registration and Ascension Public Schools, visit www.AscensionSchools.org.