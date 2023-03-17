Juvenile suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Darrow

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives announced the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Treylon Brown and his teenage brother.

According to an APSO news release, the unidentified juvenile was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Deputies responded March 12 to a shooting along Hwy. 22 in Darrow. Deputies reportedly found Brown deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. His sibling was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in March 17 accompanied by family after an arrest warrant was obtained.

He was transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center, which Ascension Parish contracts for juvenile suspects since it does not have its own detention center.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests may be pending.