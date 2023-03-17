Daughters of the American Revolution chapters celebrate George Washington's birthday

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Baton Rouge and Heirome Gaines Chapters, Daughters of the American Revolution, worked together to host the George Washington National Defense Luncheon Feb. 25 at the Baton Rouge Country Club. The event, which celebrated George Washington’s birthday, featured speaker Aristotle Vaseliades, Commander of the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at Fort Polk. Vaseliades spoke about the difference, and similarities, between military medicine during the American Revolution and current day military medicine. If you would like more information about DAR, please contact: the Heirome Gaines Chapter at heiromegainesdar@gmail.com, www.dar.org, or the Baton Rouge Chapter at zbolsson@aol.com.