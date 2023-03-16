Reckless driving in business parking lots leads to arrests

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced arrests in connection with reports of reckless driving in business parking lots throughout the parish.

According to a news release, deputies responded to reports of reckless driving involving multiple vehicles in the parking lots around 9:30 p.m. March 10.

Deputies reportedly were able to locate the suspected drivers and bystanders at the Ralph's Supermarket on Hwy. 44. As mentioned in the release, deputies said several vehicles were observed spinning in circles, "doing donuts."

Passengers reportedly were seen sitting on top of the doors while the vehicles were spinning.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Avante Jones on charges of reckless operation, damage to property, and trespassing. Schylar Mays, 20, was arrested for principle to reckless operation, principle to damage to property, and trespassing.

In the release, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated that such behavior "will not be tolerated" in the parish.

"These dangerous stunts could result in serious injury or death to the drivers and to the bystanders," the sheriff stated. "It is our continuing mission to ensure the safety of the citizens and guests we serve in this great parish. If you think you will get away with such crimes, you should think twice because we will locate you, we will arrest you, and your vehicle will be towed at your expense.:

He also thanked the citizens who contacted APSO dispatchers and provided information on the matter.