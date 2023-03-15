Suspects arrested in fentanyl overdose death investigations in Ascension, East Baton Rouge

Staff Report

In January, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies began an investigation of individuals suspected of being connected to fentanyl overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish and neighboring Ascension Parish.

Over the course of the investigation, EBRSO narcotics deputies conducted hundreds of hours of surveillance and numerous controlled purchases of pressed fentanyl pills, according to a release. Four search warrants and two arrest warrants were obtained, which were executed on March 14.

Deputies reportedly seized more than 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills along with promethazine, Xanax, Clonazepam, and marijuana. Ten handguns and rifles were seized.

Suspects arrested were 24-year-old Kane Rogers, 23-year-old Gearold Delone, and 21-year-old Jayden Joyner. Rogers was taken into custody in Ascension Parish and booked as a fugitive.

According to the release, several suspects were previously arrested as part of the investigation, including Denzell Collins, Gavin Shook, and Michael Seal.

Assisting divisions included: EBRSO SCAT, EBRSO Intelligence, EBRSO Homicide, DEA Task Force, Central Police Department, APSO Narcotics, CBP/HSI Air Support, and National Guard Air Support.