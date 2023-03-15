Gonzales' next Mardi Gras parade set for Feb. 3, 2024

Staff Report

The Gonzales City Council approved the Krewe of Ascension Mambo's Mardi Gras parade for Feb. 3, 2024 beginning at 4 p.m.

During the city council meeting held March 13, members discussed future dates for the parade and use of the Gonzales Civic Center every year.

The council agreed to block out use of the center by the krewe for the annual parade.

Joy McMeller of the krewe will provide the dates for future parades.

In another matter before the council, members approved a special event permit request by Jorge Oseguera on the behalf of El Paso Mexican Grill to have Cinco de Mayo Mexican Day at the restaurant located at 208 W. Hwy. 30 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. May 5.

