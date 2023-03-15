LOCAL
City of Gonzales adds ten trash receptacles through Keep Louisiana Beautiful grant
Staff Report
The City of Gonzales received a Keep Louisiana Beautiful grant to install ten new trash receptacles at high volume locations throughout the city.
As many citizens already know, the city maintains multiple existing cans at various locations, and this will add to the arsenal to help stop litter.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux also has all field personnel from water, gas, sewer, parks and recreation, and buildings and grounds out every week picking up trash.