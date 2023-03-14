Ascension Parish to celebrate Super Bowl champion Saturday morning

Staff Report

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid will return to Ascension Parish for the first time since becoming a Super Bowl champion.

The community will celebrate with a parade in Geismar March 18 at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony immediately following at the Dutchtown High School football stadium.

Reid will greet the community during the parade riding atop a fire truck, accompanied by his parents, siblings, and a host of family members.

The Louisiana native started his football career at Dutchtown. A soccer player at the time, Reid was sought out by then Dutchtown football coach Benny Saia to join the football team. Reid was easily convinced because he was always in competition with his older brother, Eric Reid Jr., who had found success at LSU and later in the NFL.

“It is such a thrill to see Justin grow from a freshman in high school to a Super Bowl champion. He worked so hard to make his dreams come true,” Saia said.

Reid would find success at Dutchtown and go on to attend Stanford University and become an All-American. The engineering major would enter the 2018 NFL Draft to hear his name called by the Houston Texans. With a host of family and friends residing in the city, Houston was another place Reid considered home.

After a successful four years with the Texans, Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

Reid is the founder and president of the J. Reid Indeed foundation. The organization, founded last year, serves children and families in the Louisiana, Kansas City, and Houston communities focusing on nutrition, technology and athletics.

When Hurricane Ian made landfall, Reid and his team collected food and goods, filling two 18-wheelers to ship off to Louisiana.

“I understand the opportunities afforded to me from working hard on the field and the impact it can have off the field. I am blessed to have a family and community that wants to celebrate me. When my dad came up with the idea and called me, I was excited and at the same time in disbelief. I have never had a parade, just to celebrate me; this is very humbling. I am forever grateful to Ascension Parish, my home,” Reid said.

The parade, which is being sponsored by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Black Diamond and Sno Shack, will start at Alexander’s Harvest Market down Hwy. 73 and end at the Dutchtown High School gate at Heroman Road.

Dutchtown High School is the sponsor for the ceremony immediately following.

