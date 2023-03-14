Ascension Parish Library to host run, wellness fair March 25

Staff Report

Whether you are maintaining your health goals or looking for new and improved goals, don’t miss the opportunity to be wise and well at the Ascension Parish Library’s health and wellness fair.

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., will host the Family Adventures to Health Community Run/Walk and Health Fair on March 25.

A 1.5-mile run/walk will kick off a day of learning ways to build a healthier lifestyle. It will start at the Gonzales Civic Center at 219 S. Irma Blvd. and end at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the run/walk starts at 8 a.m.

The community fair will follow at the library. This interactive event will provide health and wellness resources, educational sessions, and approved health screenings by area medical partners and hospitals.

This event is designed to promote health awareness and demonstrate how to take responsibility for your well-being.

Sidewalk Astronomy

Take a moment to stop and look up and stargaze with the library. You might see the moon, Venus or Jupiter. At 8 p.m. March 28, stop by the library in Gonzales. Amateur astronomer Don Weinell, with the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, will help attendees search the night sky with a high-powered telescope.

The event will be in Veteran’s Memorial Park, on Southern Irma Boulevard, next to the library’s parking lot.

So Very Bunny

Ready for a hare raising good time? Hop over to Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown at 10 a.m. March 25 to test your DIY skills. Get ready for spring and add this charming bunny door hanger to greet your guests. Make sure they know you did it at the library, and bring them with you to our next crafting event!

To register, call (225) 673-8699.