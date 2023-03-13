CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Parade for Super Bowl champion

An Ascension Parish homecoming parade for Super Bowl champion Justin Reid will be March 18 at 9:30 a.m. from Alexander’s Harvest Market to Hwy. 73 at Heroman Road.

A celebration ceremony will follow at Dutchtown High School’s football stadium.

Reid was a former standout for Dutchtown and Stanford University before playing for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

The Ascension Parish native became a Super Bowl champion Feb. 12 as the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Philadelphia Eagles with a late field goal in Glendale, Arizona.

Hazardous collection day set for April 1

The Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

The event is for Ascension Parish residents only (must have valid identification).

For more information, call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.

Sportsman show set

The Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival will be at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales March 17-19.

Easter event scheduled in Sorrento

The Town of Sorrento Easter Egg Hunt will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at the Sorrento Community Center.

Relay for Life planned for Gonzales

The Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be from 5 to 10 p.m. March 18 at the River Parish Community College campus.

RPCC is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales.

Eats and Beats Fest set for March 25

The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department inaugural Eats and Beats Fest will be from 10 a.m. to midnight March 25 at the VFW Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales.

The event will include live music, food, spirits, a jambalaya cookoff, and activities for children.

The Dustin Lee Guedry Band will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. and Parish County Line will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Admission is $10. The event is a fundraiser to outfit and equip the new service unit.

Pet vaccination event set for March 26

Cara’s House will provide free vaccinations March 26 for Ascension Parish and surrounding area pets.

Through this national effort, Cara’s House aims to vaccinate 300 pets at the event. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Athletes In Motion at 15074 Airline Highway in Prairieville.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national initiative.

Senior Sock Hop set for March 31

The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 at the Ascension Gym, 9039 South St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and entertainment will be provided by Mike Broussard and Night Train.

TR Waste Solutions is the sponsor.

Eighth grade night scheduled

The remaining eighth grade informational night for the Early College Option has been set for 6 p.m. March 20 at River Parishes Community College.

It will be in Room 140 at RPCC, which is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales.

Easter event planned

The “Easter Eggstravaganza” will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at Colonial Stables, 38297 Cornerview, Gonzales.

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, shopping, a kids' zone, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar?

