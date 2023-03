Staff Report

World War II and Korean War veteran Floyd Nicholas Ourso Sr. of Donaldsonville threw out the first pitch as LSU hosted Samford March 12 at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The LSU baseball Facebook page featured photos of Ourso stepping onto the field for the ceremonial pitch.

The No. 1 Tigers (15-1) continued their dominant play over the weekend, routing Samford 11-1, 12-0, and 13-1.