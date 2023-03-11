Gonzales Notebook: City Council meeting held Feb. 27

Staff Report

Here is a look at the Gonzales City Council regular meeting held Feb. 27 at City Hall.

The council voted to approve an ordinance amending a utilities section on water service rates.

A deposit of $100 shall be made with each residential applications, representing an increase from $25.

Water service rates are adjusted annually to reflect inflation as established by the Consumer Price Index. All utility bills are due on the 17th of each month. All accounts remaining unpaid shall incur a penalty of 10 percent of the net amount due. Accounts remaining unpaid after the 27th of each month shall incur a $50 penalty.

The utility manager shall discontinue services to accounts not paid by the 27th of the month. Services shall not be restored until all outstanding bills, fees, and penalties are paid.

The amendment added that monthly service charges by the Louisiana Department of Health will be passed through to customers at the same rate charged to the city. Currently, there is $1 per customer per month.

Also, the council approved the low bid of $301,602 by Southern Emergency and Rescue Vehicle Sales for a new ambulance.

Earlier in the meeting, Shunekia McAuley-Spears, president of the Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, shared the history and purpose of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. One of its programs is a youth initiative for participants to see local government in action.

In another matter, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux met with congressional, legislative, and transportation officials in New Orleans in an effort to make passenger rail a reality in Louisiana.