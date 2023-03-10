DOTD: $28.9 million bid received for roundabouts on Hwy. 30 at Interstate 10

Staff Report

Roundabouts on Hwy. 30 at Tanger Mall and Interstate 10 in Gonzales received an apparent low bid of $28,998,998, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Bids were received for 16 projects around the state, according to a DOTD news release. The contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $62.9 million.

“We are pleased to award contracts for several new projects this month, especially since a number of them are safety related,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “Safety is a top priority of this department, and features such as roundabouts, turn lanes, and rumble strips all contribute to keeping the traveling public safe on Louisiana’s highways.”

When bids for projects are received, an apparent low bidder is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.