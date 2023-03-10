Ascension Parish teacher Elise Frederic featured in Milken Family Foundation interview

Staff Report

Elise Tureau Frederic, a teacher at Lakeside Primary School in the Ascension Public Schools district, was named a Milken Educator Jan. 24.

Connections Linking Talent Educators placed the star educator back in the spotlight with an interview on her career.

"I have wanted to be an educator from a young age," she stated in the interview. "I loved to play school as a young child and have always respected and admired my teachers."

Frederic was surprised to learn she was the recipient of the award at an assembly in January.

"Other students in my school have been congratulating me in the hallway. It is nice to see how proud they are," she said.

The full interview is available at milkeneducatorawards.org.