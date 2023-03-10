LOCAL
Gonzales, Prairieville eligibility reviewed for USDA rural housing programs
Staff Report
USDA Rural Development announced it has been conducting a review of all areas under its jurisdiction to identify areas that no longer qualify as rural for housing programs.
The last rural area reviews were performed in 2017-2018 using 2015 American Community Survey (ACS) data, according to a news release. Rural area designations are reviewed every five years. The review will utilize the 2020 United States decennial census data.
Based on the 2020 census data and rural area guidance, the rural eligibility designation is under review for several areas in Louisiana, including Gonzales and Prairieville in Ascension Parish.