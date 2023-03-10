Gonzales, Prairieville eligibility reviewed for USDA rural housing programs

Staff Report

USDA Rural Development announced it has been conducting a review of all areas under its jurisdiction to identify areas that no longer qualify as rural for housing programs.

The last rural area reviews were performed in 2017-2018 using 2015 American Community Survey (ACS) data, according to a news release. Rural area designations are reviewed every five years. The review will utilize the 2020 United States decennial census data.​

Based on the 2020 census data and rural area guidance, the rural eligibility designation is under review for several areas in Louisiana, including Gonzales and Prairieville in Ascension Parish.