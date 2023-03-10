Ascension Parish Notebook: Recreation meeting highlights

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Recreation Committee Chair Aaron Lawler released an update on parish wide highlights following the March 9 meeting.

First, he pointed out that participation in recreation programs has approached levels last seen before the pandemic. Softball has more than 500 participants, baseball has nearly 1,200, and soccer recorded more than 1,300.

Basketball has been booming on the west bank as players advanced to the highest level in tournaments set for the weekend.

The Garney Gautreau Sock Hop has been a huge hit among the parish's seniors. Assistant Recreation Director Michelle Templet said during the meeting that the Ascension Gym has been packed with participants.

Recreation programs also have opportunities for sponsorships in the form of signage and putting names on jerseys, Lawler added.

Several capital improvements are in the work in the parish, the chair concluded.

"Needless to say our recreation director (Michael King) and his crew are doing an outstanding job with limited funds. Unfortunately, the only thing holding back doing more projects in Ascension Parish is a lack of funding," Lawler said.