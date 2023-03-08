Cara's House pet vaccination event set for March 26 in Prairieville

Staff Report

Cara’s House will provide free vaccinations March 26 for Ascension Parish and surrounding area pets.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative, which is providing another one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Cara’s House, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets and to address this critical need, Cara's House and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.

Through this national effort, Cara’s House aims to vaccinate 300 pets at the event. It will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Athletes In Motion at 15074 Airline Highway in Prairieville.

The free vaccines distributed at events through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. There will also be free rabies vaccines and microchips.

Follow Cara's House on Facebook or visit carashouse.com for further details.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccine events at no cost to pet owners,” said Reagan Daniel, President of Cara’s House. “We urge community members to take advantage of this no-cost resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Cara's House at carahousela@gmail.com or (225) 675-0400, and visit our Facebook page and carashouse.com. Learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact at PetcoLove.org.