Three funding propositions for Ascension Public Schools on March 25 ballot

Staff Report

Three funding renewal propositions for Ascension Parish Public Schools will be on the March 25 ballot.

The propositions are not new taxes. Each of the three represent major funding for the school system, according to information released by the district.

Renewal of 21 mills dedicated to employee salaries, generates $36 million of the general budget

The dedicated funds help to pay the salaries of the district's 3,500 employees. All dollars collected go to the district's teachers, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, and other staff who provide needed services to students.

Renewal of 8 mills dedicated to classroom and safety technology, generates $13 million of general budget

The district provides students at all grade levels with a laptop computer, enabling them to engage in new learning opportunities.

During the pandemic, the district's investments in software and equipment enabled our students to more easily transition to virtual learning.

In addition, improved security systems, cameras, and lighting have been installed at all district campuses.

Renewal of 4 mills dedicated to school facilities, generates $6 million of the general budget

These dedicated dollars are essential to managing the district's day-to-day maintenance and building improvement needs of over 4 million square feet.

Expenses include repair of HVAC systems, lighting, roofing, plumbing, and structural repairs.

Each of these three millages already exists on the parish's assessment rolls. Renewing the three millages will allow the school district to fund critical operations that directly benefit students and do not increase taxpayer' annual cost.

How to vote in Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg encourages voters to consider early voting for the March 25 Spring election.

Early, in-person voting for this election runs from Saturday through March 18, excluding Sunday, March 12. Sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations in Ascension Parish:

Governmental Annex, 828 S. Irma Blvd. #205, Gonzales, (225) 621-5780

Courthouse West, 300 Houmas St. Ste. B, Donaldsonville, (225) 473-7906

Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 Hwy 42, Prairieville, (225) 621-5780

Voters can visit the Secretary of State’s www.GeauxVote.com website or download the free smartphone Geauxvote app to find out where to vote on Election Day, view what’s on their ballot, find out what voting districts they are in and more.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.