Suspect arrested in Prairieville horse theft investigation

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Geismar suspect in connection with an investigation into the theft of horses in Prairieville.

Jerron Butler, 33, was charged with two counts of theft of livestock and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to a news release.

In a previous news release, deputies announced the arrests of two 16-year-old males in relation to three horses stolen from two separate locations in Prairieville.

Jatory Hardesty, 21, of St. Gabriel was previously arrested and charged with felony theft of livestock, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and two counts of criminal trespass.

The juveniles were charged with two counts of theft of livestock and two counts of criminal trespass.

Deputies previously said they responded Feb. 16 to reports of a stolen horse at a location on Hwy. 929. Shortly after, deputies responded to a second report of stolen horses on Hwy. 930.

According to the release, detectives received information that linked both thefts. Detectives reportedly learned Hardesty and the two juveniles were suspected of stealing the horses with the intent to sell them.

The St. Gabriel Police Department assisted in locating the three suspects.

According to the report, the horses were returned to their owners unharmed.