CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Eats and Beats Fest set for March 25

The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department inaugural Eats and Beats Fest will be March 25 from 10 a.m.-12 a.m. at the VFW Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales.

The event will include live music, food, spirits, a jambalaya cookoff, and activities for children.

The Dustin Lee Guedry Band will perform from 5-8 p.m. and Parish County Line will perform from 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Admission is $10. The event is a fundraiser to outfit and equip the new service unit.

Relay for Life planned for Gonzales

The Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be March 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the River Parish Community College campus.

RPCC is located at 925 West Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales.

Sportsman show set

The Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival will be at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales March 17-19.

Eighth grade night scheduled

The remaining eighth grade informational night for the Early College Option has been set for March 20 at 6 p.m. at River Parishes Community College.

It will be in Room 140 at RPCC, which is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales, LA.

Easter event planned

The “Easter Eggstravaganza” will be March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colonial Stables, 38297 Cornerview, Gonzales.

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, shopping, a kids' zone, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.