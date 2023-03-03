RPCC to host job fairs, grad fest in Gonzales and Reserve

Staff Report

River Parishes Community College will host grad fest for students and two job fairs on March 9 for the community.

The first job fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reserve, and the second job fair will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gonzales campus, according to an RPCC news release.

Grad fest is an opportunity for graduating students only to order their cap and gown, take senior portraits and more. It will be taking place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reserve and from 4 until 7 p.m. at Gonzales.

After grad fest, students have the opportunity to meet with employers to see what jobs are available after graduation.

The job fair will consist of over 40 plus employers and is an opportunity to network, meet with employers and to get to know what opportunities RPCC offers. Unlike Grad Fest, the job fair events are open to RPCC students, alumni, and the communities. All you have to bring are extra copies of your resume.

“We are looking forward to hosting this career fair at our campus for our students and community. The opportunity to bring business industry together for our community and to learn more about what our area can offer them in terms of employment is invaluable,” said Reserve Campus Director Ariel Triggs.

The Reserve Campus is located at 181 Regala Park Rd., and the Gonzales Campus is located at 925 W. Edenborne Parkway.

If you plan to attend the Reserve job fair, register with https://rpccjobfairreservecampus.eventbrite.com/. If you plan to attend the Gonzales job fair, register at https://rpccjobfairgonzalescampus.eventbrite.com.

For students who want to attend grad fest, they should reach out to Student Engagement Coordinator Shalither Cushenberry at scushenberry@rpcc.edu.

"The job fairs are a free event and are open to the public! We will have employers from the plants, hospitals, and local businesses. If you are looking for a job or know someone who is looking for a job, please come out," said RPCC’s Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Cherri Wells.

For more information, contact cwells@rpcc.edu or call (225) 687-5500.

RPCC is a public two-year college established in 1997 to serve the educational needs of the citizens of the River Parishes.