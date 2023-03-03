Detectives report arrest in horse theft from Prairieville

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Property Crimes Unit reported 24-year-old Treyvon Donte Covingston of Baton Rouge turned himself in and allegedly admitted involvement in connection with the theft of three horses from a location on New Horizon Lane in Prairieville.

According to a news release, he was charged with five counts of simple burglary, three counts of theft of livestock, attempted theft of livestock, felony theft over $25,000, felony damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal trespassing and animal cruelty.

Deputies responded Feb. 25 to reports of three stolen horses from Prairieville. Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and located all three horses in Baton Rouge; one was severely injured.

Previously, detectives have arrested two juveniles for three counts theft of livestock, damage to property, five counts of burglary, and felony theft $5,000 to $25,000. Detectives have identified a third juvenile suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.