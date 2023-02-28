Prairieville suspect arrested in travel trailer theft investigation

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit reported the arrest of 49-year-old Michael Wayne Jones of Prairieville in connection with two travel trailer thefts.

According to a news release, Jones was charged with two counts of theft over $25,000, possession of methamphetamine, and prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Deputies reportedly responded Feb. 14 to an overturned travel trailer in the ditch on Henderson Bayou Road. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the trailer had been stolen from a nearby residence prior to the crash.

Through further investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was reportedly identified and located in a store parking lot along Airline Hwy in Prairieville. Detectives found the vehicle attached to a second travel trailer, which was also reported stolen.

Detectives made contact with Jones who allegedly admitted to stealing the trailers. He was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs at the time of contact, deputies said.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.