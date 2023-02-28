Juvenile accused in theft of horses, Ascension Parish detectives report

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Feb. 27 the arrest of a 14-year-old male suspect in connection with multiple stolen horses from a location in Prairieville.

According to a news release, the juvenile was charge with three counts theft of livestock, damage to property, five counts of burglary, and felony theft $5,000 to $25,000.

Deputies responded to reports of three stolen horses from a location on New Horizon Lane Feb. 25. The location is south of Hwy. 42 and east of Airline Highway on the northern end of the parish.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and located all three horses in Baton Rouge.

Deputies reportedly have identified several persons of interest and more arrests are pending.