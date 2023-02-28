Authors to host book signing Saturday at Ascension Parish Library in Galvez

Staff Report

Join husband and wife authors Drs. Samuel and Sarah Hyde at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez for a book signing on their historical fiction, Rebel Bayou.

Set in the Florida Parishes in Louisiana during the mid-1800s, Sarah says the book is designed to entertain and educate. The story extends from the Florida Parishes through Mobile and even into Pensacola. History buffs across the entire Gulf South will find it compelling and thought-provoking.

Dr. Samuel Hyde is the Director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies. He is also a history professor and holds the Leon Ford Endowed Chair in Regional Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University. He has written nine books (including non-fiction and historical fiction about Southeast Louisiana). In addition, he has also been a screenwriter of five docudrama films.

Dr. Sarah Hyde is a history professor at River Parishes Community College. She authored Schooling in the Antebellum South: The Rise of Public and Private Education in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339 to attend.