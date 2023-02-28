LOCAL
All-clear given after smoke detected at Dutchtown Middle School
Staff Report
The all-clear was given and students and staff returned to class at Dutchtown Middle School after a failing mechanical device caused smoke.
According to an Ascension Parish Schools update, students and staff were evacuated due to smoke being detected in a room the morning of Feb. 28.
Everyone was reported safe and following safety procedures during the fire department's investigation.
Dutchtown Primary School, located nearby, did not evacuate.