CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Public meeting Feb. 28 for new animal shelter

Ascension Parish Government administrators and a representative from Shelter Planners of America, Michael Barnard, will host a public information meeting Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Governmental Complex in Rooms 109 and 110 regarding the animal shelter location.

The meeting will be open to questions, comments, and concerns.

Ascension Parish Council meeting on March 2 cancelled

The Ascension Parish Council meeting scheduled for March 2 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville has been cancelled.

According to the parish's website, the cancellation was due to lack of agenda items.

The next meeting date will be March 16 in Gonzales.

Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo set

The Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo will be March 3-5 at the Robbie G. Savoy Arena at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Times will be 7 p.m. March 3, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. March 4, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5.

Relay for Life planned for Gonzales

The Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be March 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the River Parish Community College campus.

RPCC is located at 925 West Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales.

Sportsman show set

The Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival will be at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales March 17-19.

Eighth grade night scheduled

The remaining eighth grade informational night for the Early College Option has been set for March 20 at 6 p.m. at River Parishes Community College.

It will be in Room 140 at RPCC, which is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales, LA.

Alternative Certification Program sessions set

Two virtual information sessions will be held in February for those interested in applying for Ascension Parish Public Schools' Teach Ascension Academy in March.

TAA is an on-the-job professional development program for aspiring new teachers in the parish's primary, middle, and high schools.

Easter event planned

The “Easter Eggstravaganza” will be March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colonial Stables, 38297 Cornerview, Gonzales.

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, shopping, a kids' zone, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

