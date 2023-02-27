Gonzales suspect arrested on felony charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man on felony charges arising from a traffic stop on U.S. 90 near Amelia.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 21-year-old Zavian Paul Boutte.

A uniformed patrol deputy reportedly observed a vehicle with an equipment violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Green Blair Malik Davontae. The deputy also interviewed the remaining occupants, one of which later identified as Boutte.

The deputy requested and was granted consent to search the vehicle. During the search process, deputies recovered, a large caliber handgun, a large caliber rifle, assorted drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, Klonopin (clonazepam) and hydrocodone. Additionally, a large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, and Suboxone was seized off of the person of Boutte.

Boutte was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Klonopin (Clonazepam)

Possession of Hydrocodone

Sale, Distribution or Possession of a Legend Drug without a Prescription or Order

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Suboxone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Boutte remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing, according to the release.

Devontae was issued a citation for illegal window tint and released.