Ascension Parish firefighters respond to fire on Diversion Canal Road

Staff Report

The St. Amant, 5th Ward, and Sorrento volunteer fire departments were dispatched Feb. 21 to a structure fire on Diversion Canal Road in the St. Amant area, Chief James LeBlanc reported.

Units arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the two-story dwelling, and volunteer firefighters geared up and began working to save the home.

The home was ventilated by the volunteers to reduce the amount of smoke damage inside the home.

The structure had moderate fire damage.