Dutchtown High School girls, boys soccer teams play in state championships

Staff Report

It was a double Dutchtown day at the soccer state championships Feb. 25 in Hammond.

Both the girls and boys soccer teams from Dutchtown High School appeared in the finals, falling just short of state titles.

In the boys match, St. Paul's won its 11th state championship in a 2-0 win over the Griffins from Geismar. The Division I final was held at Strawberry Stadium.

Daniel Wayert and Kilian Henderson scored goals for St. Paul's from Covington.

In the girls match held earlier in the day at the stadium, St. Joseph's edged the Griffins with a 1-0 victory in the Division I match.

Riley Wilson scored off a corner kick for the Redstickers from Baton Rouge.