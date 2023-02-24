St. Amant High School receives CPR training kit from Woman's Hospital

Staff Report

Woman’s Hospital partnered with the American Heart Association of Louisiana Feb. 24 to give back to the community during American Heart Month.

Woman’s and AHA donated a CPR in Schools Training Kit to St. Amant High School’s Allied Health program, which is available for students who are considering careers in medical or allied health related fields.

The kits include ten mannequins each that are sustainable and reusable, meaning the school can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to our community. The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief.

Everything teachers need to properly educate students is included: an instructional video, facilitator’s guide, mannequins and a mannequin pump, knee pads, replacement parts and sanitizer.

Woman’s Chief Nursing Officer Cheri Johnson and AHA representative Stephanie Hughson highlighted the importance of heart health during their donation presentation, noting that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.

Cheri Johnson is the chair of the 2023 AHA Capital Area Heart Walk, which will take place on March 25.

For more information about this year’s Heart Walk or learn more about cardiovascular care at Woman’s, visit the event page or womans.org/our-services/heart.